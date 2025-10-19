OP-ED: Ann Wildmon, owner of Covington Ghost Tours

Covington’s historic cemetery is one of the community’s most sacred and storied spaces. For more than a century, families have laid their loved ones to rest beneath its trees. It is also, undeniably, part of Covington’s living history — a place where the stories of our city come to life for those who wish to understand the past with reverence and curiosity.

Yet today, the Covington City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit “commercial use” of the cemetery — a move openly aimed at one small local business: Covington Ghost Tours.

Selective Enforcement Isn’t Justice

The proposed ordinance includes carve-outs for “mortuary purposes” and other activities but singles out storytelling tours as “disrespectful.” That distinction is not only subjective — it’s discriminatory.

Large online corporations such as Find-a-Grave, owned by Ancestry.com, already monetize Covington’s cemetery through advertising and subscription services. They profit from photos of the same graves yet face no scrutiny or restriction. Why should a global website be allowed to profit from this city-owned property while a local small business, which brings visitors, tourism dollars, and cultural education to Covington, is punished?

Laws must be applied equally. If Covington wishes to restrict commercial use, it must do so consistently — not selectively, and certainly not based on personal opinions about what is “respectful.”

Storytelling Is Not Exploitation

Our tours are not about sensationalism. They are about local history, told with care and accuracy. Many guests leave with a deeper appreciation of Covington’s culture and heritage. The First Amendment protects this kind of expressive storytelling. Walking tours, historical interpretation, and guided narratives are all forms of protected speech.

In Forsyth County v. Nationalist Movement, 505 U.S. 123 (1992), the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Georgia ordinance that allowed officials to vary permit fees depending on how “offensive” or controversial an event’s content might be. The Court warned that “Speech cannot be financially burdened, any more than it can be punished, because of its message.”

That decision directly applies here. If Covington restricts ghost tours because some find them “disrespectful,” that’s a textbook case of viewpoint discrimination — the government deciding whose stories may be told based on personal discomfort.

What’s Truly Disrespectful?

This controversy began when a private citizen secretly filmed a tour group entering the cemetery and posted it online without consent. That video triggered a wave of outrage — and then, something far worse. Another individual responded with an unhinged, threatening rant, calling for violence and even wishing death upon the mayor and city officials. This is not civic engagement. It’s intimidation.

Such behavior must be publicly condemned by the City of Covington. Silence in the face of threats only emboldens those who seek to bully and divide. City leaders owe it to the community — and to themselves — to reject this rhetoric and stand for safety, civility, and due process.

Preserve Covington’s Spirit of Fairness

Covington has long been known for its hospitality, its artistry, and its history. The cemetery ordinance, as written, undermines all three. It tells small businesses that politics, not principle, determines their right to exist. It tells citizens that intimidation can influence city policy.

Our leaders should instead work toward a balanced solution — one that protects the dignity of the cemetery without silencing lawful, respectful storytelling that celebrates our shared heritage.

Let’s not allow fear or anger rewrite the rules — or the history — of Covington.

This op-ed was submitted for publication by Ann Wildmon, owner of Covington Ghost Tours. If you wish to submit an op-ed or a Letter to the Editor, email news@covnews.com.