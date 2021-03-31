LETTER: Voters have short memories, which could hurt Hice

Dear Editor:

Some in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District are breathing a sigh of relief that Trump-y Congressman Jody Hice — purveyor of the Big Lie — will give up his seat in Congress to run for the Republican nomination for Georgia Secretary of State, facing Brad Raffensperger, who has promised to run for a second term.



The only thing that may — or may not — commend Hice is an endorsement from losing presidential candidate Donald Trump who continues to maintain that he didn’t lose the election but that it was stolen from him. He specifically faults Raffensperger for not engaging in illegal post-election efforts to overturn Georgia’s election results. Raffensperger showed uncommon backbone in facing down Trump’s bullying to bend to his will.

But Hice makes a deal with the devil in donning the mantle of a Trump endorsement as if it were election magic. Hice has been one of the most vociferous dispensers of Trump’s aggrieved rhetoric, but that sore loser is increasingly isolated on the greens in Palm Beach and reading daily from a disproved, worn out script of election fraud.

Voters have short memories, and Trump supporters will likely find that toting his water gets harder and harder as time goes on. Hice better have something more going for him than a starring role in Trump’s tiresome puppet show.

Barbara Morgan

Covington