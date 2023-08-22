LETTER: Tommy Davis

Dear Editor:

We have received information from the Georgia Funeral Directors Association that a scam has been reported around Georgia. We are not aware of any families in or around Covington that have been a victim of this scam but do want to pass this information on to our community.

The scam reportedly involves a caller who poses as an employee of a funeral home to do a survey about a recent funeral. The person is awarded a gift card for participating in the survey. The caller then needs a credit card in order to give them a credit.

This is a scam. Please do not become a victim. If someone does contact you posing as a representative of a funeral home it is our recommendation that you hang up and call the funeral home that you or your family has been using and verify the call before continuing the conversation.

Sincerely,

Tommy Davis



