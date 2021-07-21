LETTER: State Bar congratulates scholarship winners

To the Editor:

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to congratulate the 2021 recipients of the Horace J. Johnson Beyond the Bar Scholarships, presented through a collaboration of the New Rock Legal Society, Newton County Bar Association, Rockdale County Bar Association and Walton County Bar Association.

Receiving the $1,000 scholarships to further their academic careers in college or technical school are Chad Helton of Social Circle High School, Zoe Mayo of Newton County High School, James Rhee of Heritage High School, Natalia Sanchez of Alcovy High School, Gabrielle Wood of Rockdale Magnet School and Terrell Wright of Walnut Grove High School. The Beyond the Bar Foundation named the scholarships in memory of the late Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Horace J. Johnson.

Georgia’s local and voluntary bar associations fulfill an important responsibility in the legal profession’s mission to serve the public and the justice system. We salute our colleagues in Newton, Rockdale and Walton counties for this phenomenal collaborative effort to support deserving local students.

Sincerely,





Elizabeth L. Fite

President

State Bar of Georgia