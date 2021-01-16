LETTER: Reader agrees congressman should ‘surrender his seat’

Dear Editor:

“What is done today will be remembered! This is our 1776 moment.”

Were you talking about the “1776” barbecue sauce, Jody? You must have been; as you were quoted in the Walton Tribune (David Clemons, 1/13/21): “ it never occurred to me, a take-up-the-arms kind of thing,” he said. “That was never on my radar, never even remotely.”

It wasn’t? Because if by chance you were talking about the Declaration of Independence, maybe you can show us what part of that document, including its title, is not about inciting insurrection.

“What is done today will be remembered,” you said. Pretty lofty statement if, as you now claim, you were merely referring to the procedure every four years recording the election results as, required by the Constitution, certified by the states (it’s called Federalism, Jody…your party gives it a lot of lip service, except when they don’t) and confirmed by the courts.

I think you had something bigger in mind.

No, Jody, what you were doing was committing sedition, as defined in 18 U.S.Code 115, section 2384.

And here’s the difference between you and the 1776 signers: they freely acknowledged they were committing sedition, and to that end, they pledged “to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

All you must do now is surrender your seat in accordance with Article 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Gene Bessent

Bogart