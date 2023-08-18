LETTER: Kathi Flynn

Dear Editor,

In the April 14th edition I read an almost two page article regarding the subdivision Dorchester and about how they are upset about the types of home a builder wants to build, which are not going to be similar to the ones already built. It amazes me that Cottage Links at Corrydell, an over 55 subdivision, has not been given the same two page courtesy considering our situation recently. We have 72 homes and ONLY ONE entrance/exit which goes out onto the Covington bypass very close to the intersection with Route 36 (Jackson Hwy.). A well known resident wants to have 40+ townhomes access our street, Whispering Pines Circle, which is a deadend street to flow their vehicles onto our ONE ingress/egress. Construction traffic also will use this one street. He was given a right of way over 20 years ago, traffic has changed of course. The Planning Commission unanimously voted against it. The City Council approved it. Our great, quiet, safe neighborhood will be ruined when and if this happens. We feel our City of Covington has let us down, all for MONEY! Thank you, Kathi Flynn

Sincerely,

Kathi Flynn



