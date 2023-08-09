LETTER: Congratulations to Judge John Ott on state appointment

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend congratulations to Alcovy Judicial Circuit Senior Superior Court Judge John M. Ott on his appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve on the statewide Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission Investigative Panel.

All Georgians will benefit from Judge Ott’s service on the newly established commission, which has the power to investigate and discipline district attorneys and solicitors general in specific instances. The investigative panel is responsible for investigating and prosecuting alleged conduct that constitutes grounds for discipline under state law.

By accepting this appointment, Judge Ott demonstrates his continued commitment to serving the public and the justice system. We wish him well in this new capacity of statewide leadership.

Sincerely,

J. Antonio “Tony” DelCampo

President, State Bar of Georgia



