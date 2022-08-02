LETTER: Community should stop industrial plan

Dear Editor:

JBW Investment LLC of Buford, Ga. is seeking to annex property on Flat Rock Road into the City of Covington, and have it rezoned to “Heavy Industry.” This is concerning as it and two adjoining properties owned by JBW Investments are within the watershed of Lake Varner. This 850+ acre reservoir was created “to promote water quality adequate for safe and healthy public use as well as conversation of wildlife, fish, and other beneficial aquatic life.” Placing an industrial complex within the watershed of the county’s largest source of drinking water is potentially a major public health concern. The community should contact their Commissioners to stop this annexation and rezoning in order to help ensure safe drinking water for our residents of Newton County.





Brion Frix

Covington