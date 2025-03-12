Happy trails to Around the Horn

In the show’s career, a lot of notable television figures have gotten their start on ATH. Jemele Hill, Mina Kimes, Pablo Torre and Bomani Jones (one of my personal favorites) immediately come to mind. The show was also a mainstay for many of its lovable characters. Woody Paige, Tim Cowlishaw, Bob Ryan and Jackie MacMullan – who are primarily known for their respective works at national newspapers – were adored figures on the show for an array of reasons.

But in the shadows, it’s likely that hundreds, if not thousands, of other careers were inadvertently launched in the process, too. I can say that I am one of those people.

In middle and high school, it would become a staple to come home and watch the now-canceled Highly Questionable at 4:30, the soon-to-be canceled ATH at 5 p.m. and Pardon the Interruption at 5:30 p.m. Shoutout Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon.

ATH was something that was a “can’t miss” every single day.

Even during marching band season, when I had practices until 6 p.m., I’d simply watch the playback on ESPN2 or remember to set my DVR to watch back the episode. Those episodes of Around the Horn is where I first began to think about possibly doing media as a career.

As a matter of fact, I actually made it a goal as a teenager to one day appear on Around The Horn. After all, if Lil Wayne can go on the show and win, I may be able to give the panelists a run for their money, too (psst… hey ESPN, there’s still time).

In all seriousness, I am sad to see the show go. It is indicative of a cultural shift at ESPN, which has transformed tremendously over the last decade.

Gone are the days of sports talk shows like Highly Questionable, ATH and Outside the Lines and in are the endless Sports Center’s, First Take reruns and Kendrick Perkins-esque personalities that make the network difficult to watch at times

I can’t say I blame ESPN, but for someone who grew up watching the network specifically for these types of shows, it’s a sad day.

So with that, I bid a happy trails to you, Around the Horn. Thank you for the many great memories and helping launch a career that possibly may not have happened otherwise. You will be missed.

Evan Newton is the Managing Editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.