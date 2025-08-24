CARROLL: Going through a case of mistaken identity

Sometimes, when I’m out in public, a person will say, “Hey, you’re that weatherman, right?” (I’m not.) Or, “Do you still own that restaurant?” (Never did.) Or they will say, “You look familiar to me.” I’ll say, “Yes, I’m David Carroll from the local news.” They will reply, “No, that’s not it, I’ll think of it in a minute.”

Times have changed. In the pre-cable era, there were only 3 channels’ worth of TV faces. Now, we see thousands of faces, and it’s hard to keep them straight.

Still, I assume that the person staring at me watches me now and then. So, I smile, wave, and say hello. This backfires when the person has no idea who I am. They’re actually staring because I have ketchup on my chin. And then they wonder, “Why is this creepy old dude smiling at me?”

As people switch away from traditional TV in favor of streaming services, my recognition factor continues to dwindle. Fifty years ago, everyone knew Walter Cronkite was the anchor of the CBS Evening News. And in 1981, we all had an opinion when Cronkite was forced to retire at age 65 to be replaced by Dan Rather.

News Flash: a few months ago, the anchor of the CBS Evening News stepped down and was replaced by two other people. Without going to Google, can you name any or all 3 of the people I just referenced?

It’s a sign of the times. We know the people who really matter to us. Peyton Manning would have to go to a remote jungle for privacy. Taylor Swift might find peace in the desert. The prime-time hosts on the cable “news” channels are familiar to millions, for better or worse. I doubt they could order an iced tea at Cracker Barrel without posing for a selfie. My relative anonymity as a local news guy allows me to enjoy a full entrée plus a Coca-Cola cake (highly recommended).

I’m not complaining. My status as a minor league celebrity can be both rewarding and amusing. I’m truly flattered when a true viewer shares a sincere compliment. Sometimes they remember a specific news story, or they vividly recount something I said that stuck with them. That’s what people in my profession live for.

I have also learned to cherish the mistaken identity moments. Some of my TV news colleagues get huffy if they’re called the wrong name, or if they are identified with the wrong channel. Not me. A tire salesman might be offended if I can’t tell him what I’m riding on, but all tires look alike to me. So I understand if a lot of TV news anchors seem to be just another person wearing a suit, sitting behind a desk. And oddly, no one has confused me with George Clooney.

That’s why I’m not fazed when a woman sees me at Burger King and says that her daughter used to attend sleepovers with my daughter. I just nod and smile. I don’t want to embarrass her and tell her I don’t have any daughters. She has simply confused me with someone else, and I’d rather not delay the gratification I’m about to get from my delicious Whopper.

And when a guy says he really enjoyed the speech I made at his graduation 20 years ago in Polk County, I tell him I’m glad everything went well, and he sure turned out great. I’m sure that whoever he thinks I am made a great speech, so why spoil the moment?

I guess we all look alike on Facebook too. “Oh, you’re back from vacation! Did you have a good time in Switzerland?” I don’t have the heart to tell them that the two-hour drive to Atlanta is the farthest I have ventured in the past couple of years.

But if you think I’m that guy that sold you a bad car, failed to leave you a tip, or ran off with your wife, I will speak up. Now, that’s a case of mistaken identity.

Finally, a homework assignment for a future column. Complete this sentence for me: “I never thought I’d see the day when..........” My address is RadioTV2020@yahoo.com. Thanks in advance!

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his latest book is “I Won’t Be Your Escape Goat,” available from his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.