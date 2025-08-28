NEWTON: As AJC closes the page on its print publication, you should flip the page to your local newspaper

There’s not much news today that makes me just jump out of my chair. But that’s exactly what happened on Thursday when I found out that The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) would be switching to online-only in 2026.

A bombshell letter from AJC President and Publisher Andrew Morse revealed that the largest Georgia print newspaper publication in the world will be no more. Rather, the AJC will become an online-only, digital-first platform for its readers.

“After 157 years, we did not make this decision lightly; for many of us, reading the paper with our morning coffee is as ingrained in our routine as brushing our teeth or scrambling eggs,” Morse wrote in an AJC op-Ed. “Embracing our digital future means we can focus every resource and every ounce of energy on producing world-class journalism and delivering it to each of you in the most impactful way.”

Lots to unpack here.

First, I’ll start by saying that this decision makes fiscal sense for the AJC. They report that their digital numbers have grown by 25-30% this year, while their print numbers haven’t had the same success.

But that doesn’t make this decision any less shocking.

The AJC has long been the flag bearer for newspapers in Georgia and was still a top newspaper in the country. It’s a paper that several generations grew up reading, and many still continue to read to this day. To see it completely phase out its print section – despite the ever-changing media landscape – is a day I never saw coming.

I always thought the AJC, along with other marquee papers The New York Times and The Washington Post, had a timeless print shelf life. Guess that’s what I get for thinking, huh.

There are two other immediate questions that crossed my mind upon this announcement. The first was, “What does this mean for the tradition of the tangible newspaper?”

I’ve always said that there’s nothing like getting a print copy of a newspaper and reading it. At 24 years old, it’s an unpopular opinion for people in my age range, but it’s one I still stand by.

I grew up looking forward to reading my hometown paper, The Monticello News, every Thursday when it released. In fact, I still look forward to reading it whenever I get the chance. It also planted the seeds for me even having any interest in journalism, long before I even considered a career in this industry.

Even for those who want nothing to do with the business itself, there are still plenty of people I know who would prefer the tangible newspaper instead of the digital product. This comes in spite of an obvious digital overtaking.

It presents an interesting catch-22 of eliminating a core option of how you consume content, but also finding a way to maximize both resources and profits. Clearly, it’s a decision that AJC feels pretty comfortable with.

That leads into question No. 2, which is, “What does this mean for local newspapers?”

Well, for us, it means nothing. I am a firm believer in our readers having many different options to consume their content.

For many, that includes our bi-weekly print publication, which provides top-notch coverage of everything Newton County-related. It also means daily coverage on our website. That also means constant updates on our social media pages, which have grown exponentially.

Will that answer change as the media landscape evolves? It’s hard to say. But for now, we’re not going anywhere.

In fact, I’d argue that this makes local newspapers even more important. They often provide the most comprehensive coverage in your area as it is. But now, if you’re searching for a tangible product to read, you aren’t getting that from your state leader anymore.

Yes, the AJC ceasing print publication provides a dark cloud over print journalism. But it isn’t an eclipse. If anything, this should serve as a reminder to turn to your local newspapers.

Evan Newton is the managing editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.



