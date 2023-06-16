SAM BLACKEWELL WALTON

Sam Blackwell Walton passed away on Sunday, June 11, at the age of 91. He was born September 5, 1931, to James Wyatt Walton, Sr., and Blice “Price” Walton, who predeceased him. Sam was born in Jasper County Georgia.

Sam served in the United States Marine Corp, during the Korean Conflict. Shortly after his discharge, he met the love of his life, Betty. They were married for 60 years. Not too long after marrying, they moved to Newborn. Sam worked with the City of Covington for 41 years. He began his career in the mechanic shop. He moved up through the years serving as superintendent of each department before being appointed Public Works Director. He served in that position under City Manager Frank Turner for more than 2 decades before retiring. He worked hard to serve all of the citizens in Covington. Even though he never lived in Covington, he always felt that it was his home. Until his death, Sam was always proud of the accomplishments the City of Covington made during his time there. He always had two sayings “We will make it work” and “There is no other city like Covington in the whole United States”.

Sam was a man that always wanted to be doing something. He was never one to sit idle. After his retirement from the city, Sam worked as manager at Newton County Public Works under Commissioner Davis Morgan. After leaving the county Sam worked part-time at Air Conditioning Specialist until his 91st Birthday.

When Sam wasn’t on the job there was always work to be done at home... Mowing the yard, bush hogging the pastures, tending the various animals he had through the years, or planting his delicious tomatoes. According to family and friends, his tomatoes were the best around. He loved to ride in his truck, visit friends, and talk for a “spell”.

He was an active member of The Newborn Methodist Church for over 60 years where he served on numerous committees and sang in the church choir. He attended services weekly until shortly before his passing. Sam loved his family. He was always sharing life experiences, lending a helping hand, sharing wisdom from a well-lived life, or eating homemade ice cream on the back porch with those he loved most.

Sam was predeceased by his wife, Betty Tanner Walton; and infant daughter, Patricia, as well as his siblings, Estelle, W.C., Odie Mae, Charlie, Jim, and Lina.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Joan and Frankie Castellana of Newborn and Ann and Larry Laseter of Greensboro. Grandchildren are Courtney (Chris) Trost, Lauryn Hall, Cristina (Joe) Franklin, Lindsay (Robby) Loew, Phillip Castellana, Sydney (Dylan) Jeffay, Levi Laseter and Zachary Laseter. Great-grandchildren are Mariah Trost, Kennedy Trost, Jayleigh Trost, M.J. Trost, and Christopher Trost, McLane Franklin, and Stella Franklin, and Maddie Loew and Beckett Loew. There are many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Walton will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023, 10:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Frank Burnett and Pastor Todd Hilton officiating and interment following in Newborn City Cemetery, in Newborn. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Friday, June 16, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to Newborn Methodist Church, P.O. Box 53, Newborn, GA 30056.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Mr. Walton’s Family.