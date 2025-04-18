Obituary: Matthew Stanley Harris

Matthew Stanley Harris, beloved son, brother, husband and father, was born on April 18, 1976 and passed away on April 11, 2025.

A lifelong resident of Covington, Matt was a 1994 graduate of Newton County High School.

He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of South Carolina Aiken, where he also played on a tennis scholarship. Matt was truly a friend to all who knew him. Known for his kindness, compassion, and generous spirit, he deeply loved his family and friends. He could often be found on the tennis courts, biking with his sons and daughter, or cheering from the sidelines at his boys’ soccer games. Above all, he deeply loved his children; they were his pride, his purpose, and the center of his world. With patience and quiet strength, he encouraged others to do their best and believe in themselves. Matt had a tremendous work ethic, which he carried into his role as Fleet Manager at the family business, Walker Harris Chrysler Dodge Jeep, and later at Ansco & Associates. Matt was a man of faith who lived his life with kindness, humility, and love for God.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Walker Harris. Matt is survived by his wife, Ida Stone Harris; their children, Parks, Hudson, and Lilla; his mother, Becky Harris; Gary Gramkow; and his sister, Trudy Harris, and her husband, Josh Hart. He is also survived by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Phil and Ivy Stone, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

A Funeral Service for Matt Harris will be held on Wednesday, April 16th, 2025, 2:00PM in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Covington, with Rev. Cody McNutt and Rev. Jeff Martin officiating. Visitation will immediately precede the service in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley Methodist Church of Covington, P.O. Box 1363, Covington, Georgia 30015.

J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.