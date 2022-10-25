Lynn Douglas Hudgins, 81, of Salem, South Carolina, passed away on October 19, 2022.



Lynn was born on November 13,1940 in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Dr. Archibald Perrin Hudgins and Marie Linville Hudgins. He completed high school at Fishburne Military School and attended Davidson College for two years. He then transferred to Presbyterian College, where he was a member of the tennis team, completing his bachelor’s degree in 1962. After college, Lynn enlisted in the U.S. Navy, attending Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, and the U.S. Navy Flight School in Pensacola, Florida. Afterwards, he served for six years as a naval aviator. Lynn continued his career as a pilot for Delta Airlines from 1969 to 2000 rising to the position of Chief Pilot, first in Los Angeles and subsequently in New York City.

During his retirement, Lynn loved volunteer work serving with the Lions Club, CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), and Firewise in his local community. He never said no to a request for help. Lynn attended Fort Hill Presbyterian Church in Clemson.

Lynn is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Linda Sylvester Hudgins; sons, Lynn Douglas (Connie) Hudgins, Jr. and Kenneth Scott (Jennifer) Hudgins; brother, Archibald Perrin Hudgins, Jr.; grandchildren, Oliver (Maureen) Hudgins, Harry Hudgins, Virginia Hudgins, Nathaniel Hudgins, Brandi Berghorn, Jason (Kayla) Berghorn, and Chelsea Berghorn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Cottingham House Hospice Care, 390 Keowee School Drive, Seneca, SC 29672.

A private service will be held at a later date.



