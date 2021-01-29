Mr. Jim Parker, age 78, a lifelong resident of Covington passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. He was born February 17, 1942 to Willie and Totsy Parker who have preceded him in death. Mr. Parker attended Newton County High School and was a truck driver owning and operating his own truck for many years. He enjoyed doing yard work, wood work, helping his neighbors, and was an avid pool player. Along with his parents Mr. Parker was preceded in death by his wife Loretta Parker, his daughter Kim Vereen, his sisters Nita Webb and Helen Parker, and his brothers Willie Parker and Wendell Parker.

Mr. Parker is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Kirk and Collette Parker, his grandchildren Maya Vereen, Charlotte Parker, and Meredith Parker his siblings Jeanne Szabo, Doug Parker and his wife Linda, and Peggy Underwood and her husband Wayne along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family and close friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Parker were held at 2:30pm Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Lawnwood Memorial Park with Reverend Roger Cato officiating. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all CDC requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.