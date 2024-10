Hilda Berry, “Grandmama” of Almon, celebrated her 100th birthday on Oct. 4. A celebration was held with family and friends at Shiloh Methodist Church. Berry has lived in the Almon Community for over 80 years and was married to the late C.H. Berry Jr. for 72 years. The Berry family has been farming in Almon since 1894 and currently operate Berry’s Christmas Tree Farm.