Groundbreaking set for new Senior Enrichment Center

NEWTON COUNTY – A new project in Newton County is set to break ground soon.

According to District 2 commissioner Demond T. Mason, a new senior services enrichment center will begin construction soon. The center will be built at the corner of Highway 212 and Richards Chapel Road.

“This will be an additional great service that we are able to provide to our Newton County Seniors,” Mason said in a Facebook post.

The project will be funded by SPLOST dollars and constructed by Sunbelt Builders and Ascension Program Management.

According to Mason, the ground breaking ceremony for the project will be Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.