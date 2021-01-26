Cleo Fuller of Covington, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the age of 87.

Mrs. Cleo loved attending services at East Newton Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed helping people at the library and going out on Sunday nights with the ladies from church. Mrs. Fuller loved her son and caregiver dearly and will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, George Broadnax Fuller; parents, Elisha Travis and Annie Cleo Allen; sister, Mabel Bone; and brother, Rev. Bob Allen.



Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Allen Fuller; niece, Judi Oliver and husband, Tom; nephews, John Allen, Jr., and wife, Jennifer, Jim Allen and wife, Sharon, Joel Bone and wife, Cindy, Clayton Bone and wife, Karen; as well as her caregiver, Juanita Glover.

A Graveside Service for Mrs. Fuller was held Sunday, January 24, 2021, 3:00 P.M. at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Danny Sorrells officiating.

Visit caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.