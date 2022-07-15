Charles Carver, of Covington, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the age of 67. Mr. Carver courageously served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Gospel Mission Church for 27 years where he served as a head deacon and trustee. Mr. Carver was a hard worker and dedicated his life to God first and his family second. He was a generous man and was always lending a helping hand to anyone in need. In his spare time, Mr. Carver liked fishing, he was an avid collector of many things and storytelling. He loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Mr. Carver was preceded in death by his father, Jessie Carver; sister, Gloria Thrasher; and brother, Kevin Carver.



Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Wanda Sue Carver; daughters, Shannon Van Meter (Jason), Tally Lane, Crystal Horton; grandchildren, Wendell Van Meter, Trey Lane, Alisha Lane; mother, Kathleen McGee; sister, Betty Krueger; brothers, Ronnie Carver, Jackie Carver, Ross Carver (Ruthie), Jeffrey Carver (Alice); as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Carver will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, 3:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Wayne Whitley officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, two hours prior to his service, from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M.

