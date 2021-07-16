Betty J. Lunsford, of Covington, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Rockdale Healthcare at the age of 87. She was born in Slocomb, Alabama, to Harry and Era Mae (Peacock) Reynolds.



Betty Jean was a devoted wife, mother, “Me-Maw”, “Grandmama”, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Covington and her hobbies included going to GA ballgames, traveling in her motorhome and flower gardening. Betty Jean especially loved Christmas, it was her favorite time of the year.

She was preceded in death at an early age by her mother Era Mae (Peacock) Reynolds; her beloved husband, Horace Lamar Lunsford; and her father and step-mother, Harry and Ruth Reynolds. Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Debbie and Tim Poss of Jackson, Marty Lunsford and Debi Little of Jacksonville, Florida, and Phillip Wayne Lunsford of Covington; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Campbell of Covington, brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Sue Reynolds of Marietta, and sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Ronald Leach of Mansfield; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Private Family Memorial Service will be held. Condolences may be sent to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington (770) 786-7111