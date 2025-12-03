Mike Collins placed under review by House Ethics Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican Congressman Mike Collins, who represents parts of Newton County in the nation’s capital, is facing a possible investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee.

The House Ethics Committee, which is a bipartisan panel that oversees code of conduct issues within the House of Representatives, issued a press release on Nov. 21 that it had “extended the matter” regarding allegations brought forth against Collins, which was given to the Office of Congressional Conduct on Oct. 7.

Brandon Phillips, who has served as Collins’ chief of staff since 2023, was also named in a similar probe.

It is not immediately clear from the release what allegations Collins and Phillips might be facing. Likewise, it is also unclear if this will have any effect on Collins’ aspirations in the 2026 U.S. Senate race, where he is hoping to unseat Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff.

However, the press release stated that the committee will publicly share its findings in the near future.

“The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee,” the press release stated. “The Committee will announce its course of action in this matter on or before Monday, January 5, 2026.”

In a statement shared with The Covington News, a spokesperson for Collins said that they hope to have this matter dismissed.

"This bogus referral is nothing but a desperate and baseless attack by Rep. Collins' political opponents,” the spokesperson wrote on Monday. “We look forward to the Ethics Committee completing its work and this frivolous complaint being dismissed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Collins is no stranger to controversy in the political sphere.

A few weeks ago, Collins and his team came under fire after posting an AI-generated deepfake of Ossoff to social media. The video featured the senator delivering remarks that he had not explicitly said himself.

Earlier this year, Collins called for the deportation of Rev. Mariann Budde, a bishop who delivered a sermon asking “for mercy” on a number of immigration-related issues at the inaugural prayer service for President Donald Trump. Budde is a U.S. citizen.

However, Collins’ work in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District seems to have been satisfactory enough in the eyes of voters, as he was reelected in 2024 to serve a second term.

One major highlight of Collins’ tenure is the passing of the Laken Riley Act, which cracks down on deporting illegal immigrants who commit crimes.

Laken Riley was a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University who was running on the University of Georgia campus in Athens when she was attacked and killed by Jose Ibarra, an illegal alien.

Riley’s family has since endorsed Collins in his quest for the U.S. Senate seat.