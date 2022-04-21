UPDATE: No survivors after small plane crashes at Covington's General Mills

COVINGTON, Ga. — Police say there were no survivors aboard a small plane after it crashed Thursday night into a storage yard and exploded on impact near General Mills' Covington plant.

Covington Police spokesman Capt. Ken Malcom said it was too early in the investigation Thursday night to know how many victims were aboard the Cessna twin-propeller craft or their identities.



The Federal Aviation Administration and Covington Police were investigating to find out the identities and cause of the crash, he said.

The fiery crash happened around 6:45 p.m. after the plane took off from Covington Municipal Airport in a northeast direction and crashed about a half-mile away in an isolated area where tractor-trailers were stored on the General Mills production facility's grounds, Malcom said.

He said the plane hit some tractor-trailers on the ground about 100 yards east of the Harland Drive entrance to the plant near Industrial Boulevard in northeast Covington. Anyone aboard the plane died after it burst into flames on impact, he said.



"According to witnesses, they believe the plane was having trouble gaining altitude," Malcom said, speaking to reporters near the Harland Drive entrance.

"They could hear the engine trouble. Suddenly, the plane veered to the right and immediately went right down and crashed into the lot behind us — the General Mills plant that produces cereal here in our area.

"The plane went down in an isolated area here on the lot behind us near where they store tractor-trailers. The plane came down into four, what appeared to be, empty trailers."

"There's a lot of charred metal back there," he said.

However, no one on the ground was injured and it occurred in a fenced area that was 300 to 400 yards away from General Mills' 24-hour production plant. Malcom said he did not believe that workers had to be evacuated from the plant.



"The fire was contained in the isolated area," he said.

A witness, identified as Roger Boyd, told reporters he was driving home from Home Depot when he saw the plane was "going real slow."



Boyd said he noticed the twin-propeller plane was not operating normally because it was 40 to 50 yards in the air and "kind of floating."

"It was gliding very, very slowly," Boyd said. "I thought they were doing some sort of training exercise."

Malcom said plane crashes involving fatalities around Covington Airport have been rare occurrences in his three decades with the city police department.

He said firefighters from more than the two local agencies responded to the scene because of the possibility the crash formed a wide debris field or struck multiple structures. However, most turned back after seeing it was contained in a comparatively small area, he said.