Rivian selects construction partner for Stanton Springs location

Rivian announced on Tuesday that Clayco has been selected as the construction company behind the $5 billion dollar project in Stanton Springs.

Vice president of facilities at Rivian, Tony Sanger, stated the collaboration between Rivian and Clayco is a symbiotic partnership that will propel the community forward.

“We have an ambitious goal to develop an eco-conscious facility that illustrates our mission of keeping the world adventurous forever,” Sanger said in a released statement. “With Clayco’s dedication to developing innovative ideas and solutions, we are confident they are the right partner to ensure the Rivian plant is a shining example of sustainable manufacturing.”

The electric vehicle company has been a hot topic of conversation in the Stanton Springs area ever since it was first officially announced back in late 2021.

In November, the Joint Development Authority consisting of Newton, Jasper, Morgan and Walton counties and Rivian closed on bonds to finance the electric vehicle plant, leading to this next step in the process.

Clayco is described in a press release as a “full-service, turnkey real estate development, architecture, engineering, and construction firm.”

The firm will handle primary construction duties for its 1800-acre complex, with Jacobs as its engineer of record and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) as its design architect.

The plant is expected to begin vehicle production in 2026 – creating 7,500 jobs in the process. Construction is slated to begin in early 2024.

President of Clayco’s industrial business unit, Anthony Johnson, seconded Sanger’s optimism and expressed his excitement in the partnership.

“It is an honor to partner with Rivian, a visionary leader in the electric vehicle industry,” Johnson said in a released statement. “At Clayco, we align with customers whose missions reach far beyond the walls of their facilities. We are proud to play our part in building a future that will help Rivian ‘keep the world adventurous forever,’ while also creating a workplace and community that will thrive for years to come.”



