Retired sheriff Gerald Malcom passes away at the age of 84

NEWTON COUNTY – Retired Newton County Sheriff Gerald Malcom passed away on Saturday at the age of 84.

Malcom was a resident of Newton County from the time he was 16 years old until his passing. He began his adulthood by serving in the National Guard, before finding his way with the Covington Police Department.

After transitioning to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Malcom was elected as sheriff in 1975, beginning his first term in 1976. He would serve as sheriff for 21 years, retiring in 1996 after opting not to run for reelection. He was succeeded by the late Joe Nichols, who passed away in 2021.

Following his retirement, Malcom continued to serve his community through his work at the Stewart Community Church.

“He was the embodiment of kindness, thoughtfulness, and courage—traits that not only endeared him to those close to him but also earned him the respect of his colleagues and community,” an obituary posted with J.C. Harwell Funeral Home stated. “Gerald's life was a testament to his character; his actions were the epitome of service, and his legacy will endure in the hearts of all who knew him.”

Upon learning the news, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown released the following statement:

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Sheriff Gerald D. Malcom,” Brown wrote. “Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

In a statement shared with The Covington News, Newton County also expressed its condolences to the longtime sheriff's family.

"Newton County is saddened from the passing of retired Sheriff Gerald Malcom and will forever be impacted by the legacy of his 21 years in office," the statement read. "Sheriff Malcom will be remembered for not only his work in keeping residents safe throughout his more than 30 years in law enforcement but for being a man who took care and pride in his work and working with others. His integrity, kindness and thoughtfulness carry on in Newton County to this day. Our prayers and gratitude extend to his family and loved ones."

Funeral services for Malcom will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at Stewart Community Church, according to his obituary. Visitation will be from Noon - 2 p.m. Pastor Jeff Clegg and Judge Samuel D. Ozburn will officiate the service.



