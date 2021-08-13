Regional Report

Census data finds nation, Georgia more urban and racially diverse

The United States, including Georgia, became more urban and more diverse during the last decade, according to U.S. Census results released Thursday.

The first detailed data from the 2020 Census covering cities, counties and census blocks showed the concentration of Americans in the nation’s metropolitan areas increased from 84.3% in 2010 to 86.3% last year.

Population growth in Georgia during the decade was limited primarily to the counties in metro Atlanta and along the coast.

On the other hand, many of the counties in rural Georgia lost population between 2010 and 2020, including large swaths of South Georgia.

That trend was reflected across the country, as the nation’s more heavily populated counties grew while the smaller counties lost residents.

“The country’s population is increasingly metropolitan,” Marc Perry, senior demographer in the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Division, said during a news conference announcing the results.

Meanwhile, the nation’s population grew more diverse during the last decade.

While the country’s white population fell by 8.6% between 2010 and 2020, the Black population grew by 5.6%. The Hispanic and Asian populations also showed large increases.

The most diverse regions of the U.S. were in the South and West, including Georgia. Black residents make up the majority in many Georgia counties, primarily in parts of metro Atlanta, rural counties west of Augusta and in Southwest Atlanta, the Census found.

Nicholas Jones, the Census Bureau’s director of race and ethnic research, said data showing increased diversity across the nation resulted not only from demographic changes but from the way the 2020 Census was conducted. Improvements in how the questions were designed resulted in many Americans self-identifying as belonging to more than one race, he said.

Hispanics made up the largest minority group, with 62.1 million Americans self-identifying as Hispanic or Latino only. Black Americans self-identifying as members of one race only accounted for 41.1 million.

Thursday’s data release was the second from the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau reported in April that the total U.S. population grew by 7.4% between 2010 and 2020 to 331.4 million, the slowest growth rate since the 1930s.

Georgia remains the nation’s eighth-most populous state with a population of 10.7 million, up from 9.7 million a decade ago.

With the slower growth, only six states will receive more congressional seats. For the first time since the 1980 census, Georgia will not be among them.

The General Assembly will use the data to redraw Georgia’s congressional and legislative districts during a special legislative session this fall.

– Capitol Beat News





Georgia enjoys record economic development numbers despite COVID-19



Georgia set records for jobs and economic development investments during the last fiscal year despite the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.

Nearly $11 billion in new investments during fiscal 2021, which ended June 30, represented a 46% increase over the last fiscal year, while 33,439 jobs created across the state beat the previous record by 5%.

“Setting new economic development records during a global pandemic is further evidence that Georgia remains the No. 1 state for business,” Kemp said. “By remaining open for business and working alongside local economic development partners and private sector business leaders, we’ve been able to create greater opportunities for hardworking Georgians and prioritize attracting key industries that bring quality jobs and investments to every corner of the Peach State.”

Kemp said 74% of new project locations and expansions came outside of the 10-county Atlanta region, along with more than two-thirds of total investments and about one-third of new jobs. He pledged on the campaign trail three years ago to focus economic development efforts on rural Georgia.

Georgia’s international partnerships accounted for the creation of nearly $2 billion in foreign direct investment in the state.

Leading industries investing in Georgia included automotive, advanced manufacturing, software/technology, logistics and distribution, and food processing. Additional strong gains in jobs and investments came from financial technology and digital media.

Investments in headquarters reached nearly $93 million, an increase of 94% from fiscal 2020, and jobs created by headquarters projects were up 281% over the previous year.

– Capitol Beat News





Kemp looks to businesses to aid fight against crime



Gov. Brian Kemp called on Georgia businesses Tuesday to join him in the fight against violent crime.

The recent rise in crime across the state, but particularly in metro Atlanta, poses a threat to Georgia’s economy, Kemp told the state’s top political and business leaders gathered in Columbus for the annual Congressional Luncheon sponsored by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

“If crime is rampant on your streets and in your local communities, businesses will look elsewhere,” he said. “Chambers of commerce have a responsibility to speak out on crime and look for meaningful solutions.”

The growth in violent crime has become a high-priority issue for Kemp and legislative leaders in recent weeks. The governor announced last month that he would add addressing crime to the agenda of a special session the General Assembly will hold this fall to redraw Georgia’s congressional and legislative districts.

Kemp also has committed up to $7 million from the Governor’s Emergency Fund to help finance the activities of the state Department of Public Safety’s Crime Suppression Unit.

Top legislative leaders also have floated proposals to combat violent crime. House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, has proposed putting $75 million toward boosting law enforcement and mental health services in Georgia.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who presides over the state Senate, is calling for a $250 million tax credit to raise funds for crimefighting. The money raised through donations made in exchange for the tax credit would go to police officer pay raises, to hire more officers and to increase training.

Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, said chamber officials have been working on the crime problem for the last several months.

“We know public safety impacts every one of our employees, customers, clients, families and suppliers,” Clark said to Kemp after the governor finished his remarks. “You can count on us.”

– Capitol Beat News





Raffensperger announces investment and business fair



Georgia-based businesses that have taken advantage of the state’s decade-old Invest Georgia Exemption (IGE) will take part in an investment and business fair later this month inside the state Capitol.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is hosting the fair to highlight the exemption, which allows Georgia companies to raise capital from Georgia investors without being subject to the regulatory costs and burdens of registering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

More than 100 companies have used the exemption to grow their businesses in Georgia since it was created in 2011, Raffensperger said Wednesday.

“As a small-business owner myself, I know how important it is for the government to support rather than get in the way of business and investment,” he said. “I am proud to bring more attention to this important tool to help Georgia small businesses and entrepreneurs.”

The fair will take place on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. until noon in the lobby of the Capitol. Participating companies will set up tables displaying what they do and how they have used the exemption to grow their businesses.

Business groups and government agencies, including representatives of the secretary of state’s office, also will be on hand to provide information and tips to entrepreneurs interested in starting a business or owners of existing small businesses looking to grow.

“IGE is an example of good public policy,” said Larry Williams, president and CEO of the Technology Association of Georgia. “By making it easier to raise capital, IGE helps our members develop new technologies and create value. With help from effective programs like IGE, capital investment in Georgia is growing and deal flow is strong.”

The IGE fair is sponsored by the Investors Protection Trust, a nonprofit organization that provides independent, objective information consumers need to make informed investment decisions.

– Capitol Beat News