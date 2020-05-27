Officer completes GPSTC Course

FORSYTH, Ga. – Deputy Matthew Robinson of Newton County Sheriff's Office completed an Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement course taught by the Georgia Police Academy Division of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.

This training program is designed to enhance law enforcement officer's ability to recognize the role of traffic enforcement and its relationship to highway safety. Officers are trained to recognize psychophysical and clinical indicators of impairment that are consistent with a subject who is under the influence of drugs alone, or in combination with alcohol, and to take appropriate action. A strong emphasis is placed on the proper administration of the NHTSA SFST battery and interpretation of the results.

Funding for this program has been provided by the State of Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety.