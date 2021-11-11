Newton's House districts cut to three in proposed General Assembly maps

Newton's only Republican state House member could run for election to a district with a different number in the eastern half of the county if the Georgia General Assembly approves new district maps as expected.

The House of Representatives approved a map Wednesday that reduces Newton County's House districts from four to three and likely gives the county at least one new Democratic member of its legislative delegation.

The House map removes parts of Newton County from House Districts 109, 110 and 112 and moves the county into districts 93 and 114.

Republican State Rep. Dave Belton of Morgan County said today the area he now represents, including eastern Newton County, will become part of District 114.

Newton County will remain in House District 113, now represented by State Rep. Sharon Henderson, D-Covington.

Henderson is the only Newton County resident in the county's legislative delegation. She said she declined to comment until completion of the process.

A new House District 93 will extend from south DeKalb County to northwest Newton County and take in the northern tip of the county. The district is now represented by Rep. Dar'shun Kendrick, D-Lithonia.

The Senate map approved Tuesday keeps Newton County in its current Senate district configuration, roughly along current lines, and continues the party split between District 43 Sen. Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia, and District 17 Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough.

The House map now goes to the Senate for final approval.

The General Assembly redraws Georgia’s legislative and congressional district lines each decade in response to population changes and shifts found in the U.S. Census.

Majority Republicans, who drew the new maps, say the House map reduces the number of counties split between districts from 73 to 68, and preserves "communities of interest" that include Georgia residents sharing similar political interests.

It also complies with the provisions of the federal Voting Rights Act, said State Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee.

Rich, chairman of the House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee, told House members the map creates 49 majority Black House districts, an increase of one district over the current House map lawmakers adopted in 2011, as well as 27 “minority-opportunity” districts where minority candidates should be competitive, said Rich, R-Suwanee.

The Republican map splits 69 counties, compared to 73 under the current map, Rich said. It also pairs only eight incumbent House members in four districts, she said.

Rich also said the House map Democrats drew in 2001, the last time they held a majority in the chamber, paired 37 Republican incumbents and nine Democratic incumbents, she said.

Democrats on Wednesday said the map favors Republicans in a state that has evolved into a 50-50 split politically between the two parties, which is reflected in the outcomes of recent statewide elections.

Some Democrats also accused Republican leaders of diluting minority voting strength by “packing” minority voters into certain districts in order to reduce the minority voting-age populations of surrounding districts — a move Rich denied.

She also denied claims the maps were drawn too hastily because the new districts needed to be delivered to local elections officials statewide to give them time to adjust, Rich said.

The maps may be found on the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office website (https://www.legis.ga.gov/joint-office/reapportionment) under the “Proposed Plans” section.

The process to draw new district lines began in June and included 11 joint House-Senate committee hearings conducted in cities throughout the state which were broadcast online with 22 hours of public testimony. The General Assembly also received more than 700 public comments through an online portal, a news release stated.

After legislative leaders received public input, the draft map had a deviation of less than +/- 1.5% — meaning out of 180 districts representing 10.7 million Georgians, district sizes vary by less than 1,800 people "ensuring equity among voters," House Republican leaders said.

House Speaker David Ralston said, “Through an inclusive, exhaustive and transparent process, we have produced a fair and equitable map representative of Georgia’s changing demographics and shifting population centers that is in full compliance with the spirit and letter of the law."

Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this story.