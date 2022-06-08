Newton water provider raising rates for first time since 2016

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Water & Sewerage Authority's director says the rising cost of supplies and electricity is prompting the utility to impose a rate increase for the first time in six years.

The average monthly cost for a customer using water and sewer service and 5,000 gallons per month will increase by 9%, from $73.94 to $80.92 — the first increase since 2016, said Director Mike Hopkins.

The NCWSA Board approved the changes in May.

Hopkins said a typical customer — a family of four — that consumes 5,000 gallons per month would see an increase of $2.17 per month (water only) or $4.81 if the customer has water and wastewater service.

The increase would equate to 7 cents per day (water only) and 16 cents per day for both services; or a water-only increase of $26.04 per year and water/wastewater increase of $57.72.

Hopkins told customers on Facebook that "just as you have tightened your budget, we have also taken cost-cutting measures, finding ways to improve efficiencies further and save money where we can."

"However, the reality is there is only so much we can do and still deliver quality service. NCWSA does not receive tax dollars, relying solely on revenues to operate," he said.

"All of us are still experiencing the impacts of the economy, and the lingering effects of the ongoing pandemic on our household budgets, from the gas pump to the grocery store. Unfortunately, those impacts are also felt here at NCWSA in the rising cost of basic materials like supplies, fuel, chemicals, and electricity – all needed to ensure the water you receive remains safe.

"We know the economy/pandemic is straining everyone and understand no one is fond of price increases in these challenging times. However, we must stay the course on our mission of protecting public health by delivering safe and reliable drinking water at a competitive rate and improving public safety with fire protection while protecting our environment and waterways through efficient wastewater treatment.

"Therefore, to reduce the financial impact on NCWSA customers, we have implemented a policy of making marginal rate adjustments each fiscal year compared to a more significant 'one-time' adjustment that would significantly impact the majority of NCWSA's customers."

He said the NCWSA has phased out its minimum 0-3,000 gallons tier charges.



"Instead, we charge everyone on a per thousand-gallon basis, starting at 1,000 gallons, which will allow you to save water and money. The less you use, the less you pay," he said.

"Our top priority at Newton County Water & Sewerage Authority (NCWSA) is providing you and your family with safe drinking water and protecting the environment through wastewater treatment.

"We take our stewardship role in the community very seriously because we live here, too, and work hard every day to deliver water services in the most efficient way possible."

He said those with questions about the new rates can call 770-787-1375.



