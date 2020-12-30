Man killed in Covington crash

A Covington woman was charged with drunken driving and vehicular homicide after a crash that resulted in a motorcyclist’s death Sunday night.

It happened at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday on Access Road, just west of Capes Drive.

Troopers said a 2010 Audi failed to stop before striking the rear of a 2020 Jiangsu Baodiao 9 Lines motorcycle as both were eastbound on Access Road.

The motorcycle driver, 55-year-old Andrew Tyrone Fuller of Covington, was taken to Piedmont Newton Hospital and later died.

The driver of the Audi, 21-year-old Destiny Lynn Carter, was not injured. She was issued three citations, including driving under the influence, following too closely and vehicular homicide.

She was booked into the Newton County Jail on Monday and remained there Wednesday on warrants from the Georgia State Patrol.

Conviction of first-degree vehicular homicide carries a prison term of 3-15 years in Georgia.

Fuller was one of 20 people to die on Georgia roadways over a 78-hour Christmas holiday period.