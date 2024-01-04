Kimblery Griggs announces election bid for Newton County coroner

NEWTON COUNTY — Kimberly Griggs has announced that she will be running for coroner of Newton County in the upcoming election year.

Kimberly Griggs is a native of Newton County and a graduate of Newton High School.

Kimberly has 21 years of Health care experience and 8 years of funeral service experience with a prestigious funeral home in Conyers, GA in which she is still employed.

Kimberly has connected with various people who play important roles in serving families and communities throughout funeral services. With the experience of being a death certificate coordinator, meeting with families, working in the prep room, and working funeral services,

Kimberly knows that if elected Coroner of Newton County she will serve the families within the county with compassion, integrity and the knowledge that would be needed to comfort them in their time of bereavement.



