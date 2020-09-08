General Mills expansion of cereal line to add 40 new jobs in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — An industrial expansion announced today, Sept. 8, was years in the making and “helps solidify” a longtime industry’s continued presence in Newton County.

General Mills will boost production of one of the country’s most popular cereal brands by expanding their Cinnamon Toast Crunch operations and adding 40 jobs in the process, Gov. Brian Kemp announced.

Increased operations are set to begin next week at the newly expanded Covington facility at 15200 Industrial Park Blvd. NE, stated a news release from the governor’s office.

David Bernd, executive director of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, told The Covington News his agency “is extremely excited for the Covington General Mills team” at the 30-year-old plant.

“The Newton County IDA is extremely excited that, over the past four years, we have been able to navigate and overcome severe headwinds, ensuring a 30-year career staple in our community is able to flourish and expand,” Bernd said.

“This expansion, and capital investment helps solidify a second generation of General Mills employees right here in Newton County.”

Bernd said in the news release the Cinnamon Toast Crunch project “involved dozens of team members from Covington to Minneapolis.”

Over the past 30 years, General Mills also has helped support local families in need through the Covington Hometown Grant Program, the release stated.

“The partnership the company has developed with the community and the support that it provides to our K-12 students, workforce development, arts programs and health initiatives like the ‘Cheerios Challenge,’ has made the entire General Mills family a vital interwoven partner to the region,” Bernd said.

Kemp said global Fortune 500 companies like General Mills continuing to choose Georgia for their expansion projects “is a testament to our state’s relationship with our business community, our strong workforce training programs, and our unmatched logistics network.”

“I thank General Mills for their sustained commitment to creating opportunities for the hardworking folks of Covington,” Kemp said.

The expansion project will help General Mills increase capacity and efficiency for producing one of the best-selling cereals in the U.S., Cinnamon Toast Crunch, at the Covington Plant, which opened in 1989.

“General Mills has a long legacy of making food the world loves, right here in Georgia,” said Roxie Simon, plant manager of General Mills Covington, in the news release.

“Cinnamon Toast Crunch is one of our most beloved brands as the No. 2 cereal in the United States, and growing. We are proud to partner with the state to create new jobs, tap into some great local talent, and expand our capacity to make even more of this family favorite in Covington.”

Company spokeswoman Hanna Johnson said the expansion was “one of the largest capital projects in General Mills history.”

Griffin Bell, senior associate brand manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch, said in a posting on the company’s blog “Taste of General Mills” that the cereal brand “has a strong runway for growth.”

“This new line will give us the opportunity to expand our capacity and accelerate the brand,” Bell said.

The Covington plant employs about 400 and is responsible for producing several varieties of cereal and snack products, the release stated.

The Newton County Industrial Development Authority and Senior Regional Project Manager Kristen Miller of the Georgia Department of Economic Development represented the state of Georgia in the project.

“It’s a pleasure to see this major employer and supporter of the Covington community continue to expand in Georgia,” said state Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson.

“The long-term relationship that our state and local partners like the Newton County Industrial Development Authority have fostered with General Mills continues to create jobs, opportunities, and goodwill in our local communities.”

General Mills recently announced it is giving away up to 1 million boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch via rebate during the month of September to help launch the opening of the

new Covington production line.

Through Sept. 30, those purchasing a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch online or in-store can receive a rebate for the cost of the box — up to $6.50 — when visiting FreeCTC.com and uploading the purchase receipt.

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based General Mills produces food brands including Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more.

It generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion, and its share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled $1 billion.