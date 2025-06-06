Fire Educator James Franklin recognized for Contribution to Omega Pathfinder Program

NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Fire Services Fire Educator James Franklin recently taught life-saving techniques to participants of the Omega Pathfinder Program.

Franklin utilized his expertise and commitment to community education to deliver first responder training and high-quality CPR instruction to participants, helping to prepare the next generationof leaders with lifesaving knowledge and skills.

The Omega Pathfinder Program, an initiative focused on youth development and leadership, partnered with the Newton County Fire Service to offer hands-on emergency response training.

Franklin, renowned for his engaging teaching style and in-depth knowledge of emergency medical procedures, played a pivotal role in the program’s success.

Under Franklin’s instruction, participants learned critical first responder techniques, including scene safety, patient assessment and the proper application of CPR using both adult and pediatric protocols. His dedication ensured that each participant walked away with practical, real-world knowledge that could one day save a life.

“James brought energy, professionalism, and passion to the training sessions,” said Fire Chief Royce Turner. “His ability to connect with young people and make lifesaving skills accessible and understandable is a true asset to our department and to the community.”