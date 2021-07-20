Federal funding for Newton trails, creek protection clears first hurdle

Proposed pedestrian trail and conservation projects totaling $1.7 million in two Newton County locations have cleared a first hurdle toward federal funding.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, announced today he secured $4.9 million for eight community-funded projects in the 4th Congressional District in 2022 appropriations bills for three departments.

Among the eight projects is a $900,000 initiative in Oxford to protect the Dried Indian Creek corridor and build a trail; and an $800,000 multi-use trail along the side of Fairview Road in west Newton, Johnson said.

Inclusion in the Appropriations Committee draft bill is the first step in the funding process. The full Appropriations Committee, House of Representatives and Senate still must approve the requests, Johnson said.

“These projects are critical investments for Georgia 4th (Congressional) District,” said Johnson, a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

If approved, Newton County government would receive $800,000 for the Fairview Road Multi-Use Trail project.

It is planned as a 2.5-mile pedestrian/bicycle trail along the south side of Fairview Road in Newton County, according to the county Transportation Department which submitted the request.

Almost all of Fairview Road has no existing sidewalk. The proposed trail would connect Clements Middle and Fairview Elementary schools to communities along Fairview Road to provide a safe route for children to and from school, county officials told Johnson.

“Fairview Road has an existing 80-foot-wide right of way and can accommodate a path without the need for additional right of way acquisition,” officials told Johnson.

The trail would be an eight- to 10-foot-wide concrete trail and connect neighborhoods and communities between I-20 and the Rockdale County line.

The path is proposed to end at the Rockdale County line but could link in the future with a new multi-use trail under construction along Salem Road in Rockdale County, officials said.

Oxford city government requested $900,000 for its Dried Indian Creek Corridor Protection and Connection Initiative.

City officials said the planned 10- to 12-foot-wide multi-use trail will be 1.01 miles in length.

It will be constructed in the 100-year floodplain, cross 14 properties and include signage detailing the history of the creek and the surrounding area, city officials told Johnson.

“It will be a key segment in eventually providing connectivity to (Covington) and its trail system,” they told Johnson.

The project would protect the Dried Indian Creek corridor from further degradation through land donations and purchases, and conservation easement purchases, Johnson said.

It also would provide public access to the corridor via an ecologically-sensitive multi-use trail along the land acquired or secured through conservation easements, Johnson said.

He said the funding represents “investments in health care, education, infrastructure and our overall quality of life.”

“Mostly they are investments in people,” he said.

“Anyone who says government doesn’t work for the people should feel confident in this process as we move forward. It doesn’t matter where you live or how much you make; we all benefit together.”

Johnson represents Georgia’s 4th Congressional District that includes parts of Newton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties and all of Rockdale County.