ELECTION PREVIEW: 22 precincts open across Newton County on Election Day

COVINGTON, Ga. — Advance voting has drawn a record-breaking turnout in Newton County, but the majority of voters have opted to cast their ballot traditionally — on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.



There are 22 polling locations for Newton County’s registered voters to participate in the election. Residents may look to their voter registration card or visit the My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov to confirm which precinct they must vote at.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Newton County voting precincts include:

• Alcovy, located at Newton County Library, 7116 Floyd Street NE, Covington GA 30014; Precinct ID 04.

• Almon, located at Almon Community Center, 65 Mount Tabor Road, Covington, GA 30016; Precinct ID 03.

• Beaverdam, located at Gateway Community Church, 11677 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, GA 30016; Precinct ID 13.

• Brewers, located at Red Oak United Methodist Church, 15105 Highway 36, Covington, GA 30014; Precinct ID 06.

• Brick Store, located at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11524 Highway 278 E, Covington, GA 30014; Precinct ID 07.

• Buck Creek, located at Zion Baptist Church, 7037 Highway 212 N, Covington, GA 30016; Precinct ID 19.

• Cedar Shoals, located at Porterdale Baptist Church, 2 Palmetto St., Porterdale, GA 30070; Precinct ID 08.

• City Pond, located at Central Community Church, 11157 City Pond Road, Covington, GA 30014; Precinct ID 01.

• Covington Mills, located at LifePointe Church of the Nazarene, 5133 Jackson Highway, Covington, GA, 30014; Precinct ID 05.

• Crowell, located at The Potter’s House, 1120 Crowell Road N, Covington, GA 30014; Precinct ID 24.

• Downs, located at Prospect United Methodist Church, 6752 Highway 212, Covington, GA 30016; Precinct ID 10.

• Fairview, located at Belmont Baptist Church, 3275 Iris Drive SE, Conyers, GA 30013; Precinct 23.

• Gum Creek, located at Gum Creek Precinct Building, 325 Dial Mill Road, Oxford, GA 30054; Precinct 12.

• Hub, located at Berean Baptist Church, 20 Old Social Circle Road, Social Circle, GA 30025; Precinct 25.

• Leguinn, located at High Point Baptist Church, 12025 Highway 36, Covington, GA 30014; Precinct 14.

• Livingston, located at County Line Baptist Church, 3325 Highway 162 S, Covington, GA 30016; Precinct 09.

• Mansfield, located at Mansfield Community House, 3158 Highway 11, Mansfield, GA 30055; Precinct 15.

• Newborn, located at Newborn United Methodist Church, 118 Church Street, Newborn, GA 30056; Precinct 16.

• Oxford, located at Oxford City Hall, 110 W Clark Street, Oxford, GA 30054; Precinct 17.

• Rocky Plains, located at Higher Praise Tabernacle, 3915 Highway 162, Covington, GA 30016; Precinct 18.

• Stansells, located at Voice of Pentecost, 4648 Salem Road, Covington, GA 30016; Precinct 20.

• Town, located at Washington Street Community Center, 4138 School St., Covington, GA 30014; Precinct 02.

Numerous races across federal, state and county political landscapes are featured on the ballot.

Nationally, vying for president are incumbent Donald J. Trump (R), Joseph R. Biden (D) and Jo Jorgensen (L).

Incumbent David A. Perdue (R), Jon Osoff (D) and Sahne Hazel (L) are competing to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.

Twenty-one candidates in a special election to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson in the U.S. Senate, who resigned in 2019, are Al Bartell (I), Allen Buckley (I), Doug Collins (R), John Fortuin (G), Derrick E. Grayson (R), Michael Todd Greene (I), Annette Davis Jackson (R), Deborah Jackson (D), Jamesia James (D), A. Wayne Johnson (R), Tamara Johnson-Shealey (D), Matt Lieberman (D), incumbent Kelly Loeffler (R), Joy Felicia Slade (D), Brian Slowinski (L), Valencia Stovall (I), Ed Tarver (D), Kandiss Taylor (R), Raphael Warnock (D) and Richard Dien Winfield. If no candidate garners a majority of the vote Tuesday, a runoff between the top two vote-getters will be held Jan. 5, 2021.

Two Public Service Commission seats are up for election Tuesday. Incumbent Jason Shaw (R) will look to retain his position against Robert G. Bryant (D) and Elizabeth Melton (L). Incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, Jr. (R) will also look to hold on to his seat against Daniel Blackman (D) and Nathan Wilson (D).

For District 4 of the U.S. House of Representatives, Johsie Cruz Ezammudeen (R) aims to unseat incumbent Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Jr. (D). For District 10 of the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Jody Hice (R) is pitted against Tabitha Johnson-Green (D).

On the state level, incumbent Brian Strickland (R) will try to retain his position as a state senator representing the 17th District against Kelly Rose (D).

For state senator in from the 43rd District, Melanie Williams (R) is running against incumbent Tonya P. Anderson (D).

Incumbent Dale Rutledge (R) will face off against Regina Lewis-Ward (D) for state representative in the General Assembly from the 109th District; Clint Crowe (R) and Ebony Carter (D) are vying to represent the 110th District.

In Districts 112 and 113, incumbent Dave Belton (R) and Sharon Henderson (D) are running unopposed, respectively.

Candidates for District Attorney of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, which includes Newton and Walton counties, are Randy McGinley (R) and Destiny Bryant (D).

In Newton County, incumbent Melanie McCrorey Bell (R) is unopposed for Judge of Probate Court. Incumbent Linda Hays (R) is unopposed for Clerk of Superior Court.

For Newton County Sheriff, Ken Malcom (R) looks to unseat incumbent Ezell Brown (D). Incumbent Dana Darby (R) will try to hold off Marcus Jordan (D) in the race for tax commissioner.

Incumbent Tommy Davis (R) and Dorothea Bailey-Butts (D) are competing for Newton County coroner.

Incumbent Marcello Banes (D) is running unopposed for Newton County Commission Chairman.

In District 1, incumbent County Commissioner Stan Edwards (R) aims to retain his seat against Catalata Hardeman (D).

Alana L. Sanders (D) is running unopposed for county commissioner District 3.

Incumbent Ronnie Cowan (R) and Dorothy Piedrahita (D) are gunning for county commissioner District 5.

For Newton County’s Board of Education, incumbent Eddie Johnson (D) and Anderson Bailey (D) face no opposition for District 2 and 4, respectively.

For more information about the candidates, including their occupation and stance on different political topics, visit CovNews.com or look to the Saturday-Sunday, October 10-11, 2020, print copy of The Covington News.

After polls close Tuesday night, follow The Covington News on Facebook and Twitter, or log onto CovNews.com for live, continued election coverage as results come in.