Early voting, municipal & special called election: what to know

As advanced voting for the municipal and countywide special called election is underway, here are some things to know about what is being voted for, when to vote, how to vote and polling locations.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION CANDIDATES

Mayor of Covington:

Fleeta Baggett

Kenneth Morgan

Felton Hudson

Eric Threets

James “Tim” Walden





Covington City Council:

Dania Bernard (E Post 3)

Jared Rutberg (E Post 3)

Travis Moore (E Post 2)

Carla Ferry (E Post 2)

Kim Johnson (W Post 1)





Mayor of Porterdale:

Kay Piper

Michael Patterson





Porterdale City Council:

Eric Russell (Post 1)

Rebekah Sewell (Post 1)

Linda Finger (Post 2)

Halima Najah Muhammad (Post 2)





SPECIAL CALLED ELECTION

The countywide, special called election pertains to an increase in the homestead exemption for elderly taxpayers from the school tax portion of their tax bill.





WHEN TO VOTE

Early voting: Monday, Oct. 16 - Friday, Nov. 3

General election: Nov. 7





WAYS TO VOTE

Vote early in-person (Oct. 16 - Nov. 3)

Polls are open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at two locations:

Turner Lake Recreation Center - Banquet Room: 6185 Turner Lake Rd NW Covington, GA 30014 Prospect Church at Oak Hill: 6752 GA 212 Covington, GA 30016

Early voting on Saturday is only available at the Turner Lake polling location on Saturday, Oct. 21 and 28 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.





Absentee ballot

Visit co.newton.ga.us/ways-to-vote or request an absentee ballot from the Board of Elections office at 1113 Usher Street, Ste. 103, Covington, GA 30014





Vote in-person on election day (Nov. 7)

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.





Those living in a city can vote for mayoral and city council candidates as well as the countywide, special called election at the same polling location.

Those living in an unincorporated area can only vote for the homestead tax exemption for those 65 and older.





NEW POLLING LOCATION UPDATES (No changes made to voting districts)

Cedar Shoals Precinct – the polling location will be changed from Porterdale Baptist Church to Turner Lake Recreation Center (Banquet Room) 6185 Turner Lake Road NW Covington, Ga 30014

City Pond Precinct – the polling location will be changed from Central Community Church to Newton County Library 7116 Floyd Street NE, Covington, Ga 30014

Newborn Precinct – the polling location will be changed from Newborn Methodist Church to Mansfield Community Center, 3158 S Main Hwy 11, Mansfield, Ga 30055

Almon Precinct – the polling location will be changed from Newton Baptist Church to Shiloh United Methodist Church, located at 10 Almon Church Road, Covington, Ga 30014

Beaverdam Precinct – the polling location will be changed from Gateway Community Church to Voice of Pentecost, located at 4648 Salem Road, Covington, Ga 30016

Stansells Precinct – the polling location will be changed from Voice of Pentecost to St Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 13108 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, Ga 30016

POLLING LOCATIONS CURRENTLY INACTIVE

Central Community Church

Gateway Community Church

Newborn United Methodist Church

Newborn Baptist Church

Porterdale Baptist Church



