ELECTION RESULTS: GOP runoff to feature Collins, Jones for U.S. House District 10

COVINGTON, Ga. — Mike Collins and Vernon Jones, both vying for the Republican nomination to represent Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, appeared to be headed for a runoff as primary election results were tallied Tuesday night.

With nearly 60% of precincts reporting, Collins, who is a Jackson native and owner of Collins Trucking, was leading the field of eight candidates with 25.09% of the vote. Collins previously ran for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in 2014 but lost in a runoff.

"Wow!" Collins said in a statement early Wednesday morning. "I’m honored and humbled to be in first place in our race heading to a runoff with a huge lead and a ton of momentum. These results clearly show that the hardworking folks of the 10th district want a Pro-Trump, America First, blue collar trucker who will fight for them every day in Washington.

"Over the past year, we’ve been putting in the work every day, knocking doors, putting up yard signs, making phone calls, meeting with voters and traveling every corner of this district to get our message out — and that’s why we’re in first place with a huge lead," he said. "For the next four weeks, we’re going to hit another level altogether, and win this race on June 21. Leigh Ann and I are so thankful for the tremendous support you’ve given us so far — now, let’s go finish this race strong and send a trucker to Washington who will fight for our values everyday in Washington. God bless!"

Trailing Collins on Tuesday night by only four percentage points was Trump-endorsed Jones (21.4%).

A former Democrat, Jones worked previously as the DeKalb County government’s CEO and is a former state legislator. He said he switched parties a couple of years ago because the Democratic Party had long strayed from being a conservative group in the South to one favoring the liberal tendencies of the national party.

Finishing behind Collins and Jones were Timothy Barr, 14.25%; Paul Broun, 14.51%; David Curry, 9.17%; Marc McMain, 4.58%; Alan Sims, 6.72%; and Mitchell Swan, 5.47%.

In Newton County, Collins pulled in 2,422 votes (37.19%). Jones received 1,678 votes (25.77%) from area voters. Only 8,922 total votes were cast in Newton County for the race — 6,512 Republican and 2,410 Democrat.

Deciding the Democrat nomination will also come down to a June runoff. On Tuesday night, Tabitha Johnson-Green led the pack with 41.49% of the vote, but who she will face was still in question. Jessica Allison Fore had garnered 20.22%, but Phyllis Hatcher was not far behind (17.86%). Candidates Femi Oduwole (11.86%) Paul Walton (8.57%) were seemingly out of contention. Johnson-Green also led the vote totals in Newton, garnering 1,101 votes (45.68%).

The U.S. House District 10 seat was vacated by Jody Hice, R-Greensboro. Hice has held the seat since he was elected in 2014. The congressman announced in March 2021 he would not seek reelection and instead campaign for Georgia’s Secretary of State, challenging incumbent Brad Raffensperger.

The 10th District spans 25 counties, including a portion of Newton County.

In Georgia, runoff elections are required for all congressional, state executive, and state legislative elections in which a candidate does not receive a majority in the general election. In other words, no candidate was able to get more than 50% of the vote. The top two finishers in the general election advance to the runoff. Georgia's legislature passed a law implementing this system in the 1960s.

Runoff elections are slated for June 21.





Election results for other state offices representing portions of Newton County included:

U.S. House District 4 - Republican:

Jonathan Chavez - 83%

Surrea Ivy - 17%





U.S. House District 4 - Democrat:

Hank Johnson (I) - 100% (unopposed)





State Senate District 17 - Republican:

Brian Strickland (I) - 79.76%

Brett Mauldin - 20.24%



"Thank you to the citizens of District 17 for trusting me to once again be your Republican nominee for this fall," Strickland told The News. "We were especially proud of the strong support we saw out of Newton County from the folks that I have had the pleasure to serve and work with these past five years. Together, we will win big in the fall and make certain that our region continues to have strong representation at the Gold Dome."

Strickland, R-McDonough, garnered 4,921 votes in Newton County (78.33%).





State Senate District 17 - Democrat:

Kacy Morgan - 100% (unopposed)





State Senate District 43 - Republican:

Melanie Williams - 100% (unopposed)





State Senate District 43 - Democrat:

Tonya Anderson (I) - 86.8%

Joe Lester - 13.2%





State House District 93 - Democrat:

Doreen Carter (I) - 78.75%

Laklieshia Izzard - 21.25%





State House District 113 - Democrat:

Sharon Henderson (I) - 72.41%

Billie Boyd-Cox - 27.59%







State House District 114 - Republican:

Tim Fleming - 70.28%

Wendell McNeal - 29.72%





State House District 114 - Democrat:

Malcolm Adams - 100% (unopposed)