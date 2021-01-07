Two Newton school board members sworn in to new terms

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eddie Johnson and Anderson Bailey were sworn in on Jan. 7 to begin their new terms of office as members of the Newton County Board of Education.

Probate Court Judge Melanie Bell administered the oaths to Johnson and Bailey, who each were elected without opposition in the Nov. 3 General Election.

Johnson, the District 2 board member, is the longest serving member and will begin his fourth term of office, having first been elected in 2008.

He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Albany State University and held several managerial positions within AT&T before retirement.

A proud military veteran, Johnson completed a three-year tour in the Army. In his retirement years, he drove a school bus for Newton County Schools before being elected to serve on the Board of Education.

Bailey, the District 4 representative, will begin his first full term on the Newton County Board of Education this year. He ran unopposed in the General Election in November.

The board appointed Bailey to the District 4 seat in September to fill the unexpired term of the late Almond Turner, who died in late 2019.

A native of Covington, he graduated from Newton County Comprehensive High School in 1979. After graduation, he entered the Army where he served three years of active duty. He then enlisted in the Georgia Army National Guard and served 20 years.

Bailey is currently employed by the city of Covington as a city meter reader.

“Congratulations to Mr. Johnson and Mr. Bailey as they begin their new terms,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System.

“I appreciate the hard work and commitment of our board members; the work of the school board is integral to the success of our students and our school system.

"The members of the Newton County Board of Education work tirelessly to ensure that the school system continues its forward progress. It is exciting that this team will continue to work together on behalf of our children and employees.”