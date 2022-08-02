Thousands receive books, supplies during Newton sheriff's office's annual Giveaway

COVINGTON, Ga. — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office provided school supplies and books to more than 3,000 school-aged children during their annual Back to School Supply Giveaway held Saturday, July 30, at Newton High School.

“First and foremost, I give a special thanks to Dr. Samantha Fuhrey, Dr. Shannon Buff, the Newton County Board of Education, and the Newton High School staff for allowing the Office of the Sheriff to host its event at Newton High School,” said Brown. “. I thank all the sponsors and volunteers who helped ensure this year’s Back to School Supply Giveaway would be a success.

"Additionally, I thank my staff for always making sure we are out front doing what we are called to do and taking care of our community.”

Since 2011, Sheriff Brown, Sheriff’s Office employees, and members of the Newton County community have come together to provide students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade with the necessities to have a successful academic year.