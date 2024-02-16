Teacher of the Year is surreal honor for Dr. Cecily Gunter

People oftentimes have role models that they look up to. Children have fictional characters but, as they get older, they may turn to family or community members.

Dr. Cecily Gunter was a senior at Rockdale County High School when she came across one of her influential people — a biology teacher named Cheryl Jones.

“I call her an educational rockstar, because she was my hero. She made me see what teaching was,” Gunter said. “It wasn’t that it was just a job that people are going to. She opened my eyes. I realized that she does it, because she loves to help others and to teach others and building those relationships with the students. Until I met Ms. Jones, I had no intention of ever being a teacher. But after that, it planted a seed of, ‘I would probably be pretty good.’”



The Newton County School System (NCSS) recognized Gunter when it awarded her the system’s 2023-24 Teacher of the Year.

Though the announcement came in late September 2023, the gravity of the honor is still sinking in for Gunter.



“I think it’s one of the greatest honors to have just because I know how many wonderful and awesome things are happening in the county everyday — and the teachers that I get to work with,” Gunter said. “So, being chosen as the teacher of the year for Newton County is kind of surreal still, because I feel like there’s so many other really, really great teachers that are doing great things. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.”

Gunter is an agriculture education teacher at the Newton College and Career Academy (NCCA). In that role, she teaches small animal care, animal science and biotechnology and veterinary science.

All of Gunter’s 12-year teaching career has been spent in the NCSS when she was hired to teach at Alcovy High School in 2012.

Prior to her career beginning, Gunter earned an undergraduate degree in agriculture education from the University of Georgia (UGA).



While a college student, Gunter’s career aspirations shifted.

Originally, the Conyers native aimed to be a veterinarian and spent three years pursuing an animal health degree. Then, Gunter realized she did not want to go to veterinarian school.



So, after a friend suggested for Gunter to look into agriculture education, she set up a meeting with an advisor to further explore.

From that moment on, Gunter felt like it “all fell together.”

“I set up a meeting with the advisor and he pulled my transcript up and every class I had taken transferred to that degree. Not only did it transfer, I would graduate on time,” Gunter said. “And I don’t think there’s any other degree that that would’ve worked out for. So that was kind of my first like, ‘Maybe this is what you’re supposed to do?’”



In addition to her undergraduate degree from UGA, Gunter has also obtained a master’s degree in agricultural education from Murray State University. Gunter earned a doctor of education in P20 educational leadership from Murray State, too.

Away from teaching, Gunter enjoys spending quality time with her family. They often travel to Orange Beach to spend Thanksgiving with her family.

They also cheer for the Georgia Bulldog fans and are season ticket holders. She loves watching the Atlanta Braves, too.



Not only is Gunter involved in agriculture through teaching, but in other areas as well.



She is a member of the Newton County Young Farmers, Piedmont Cattlemen's Association, Newton County Farm Bureau, Georgia Vocational Agricultural Teachers Association , Georgia Association of Career & Technical Education and LEAD CTAE.

As an agriculture teacher, one of Gunter’s favorite weeks of the school year is FFA Week, which, for the 2023-24 school year, was celebrated the week of Feb. 5.

Above all, there are two things Gunter pointed to as to why teaching has been special for her: relationships with the students and watching them obtain their own success.

Those two aspects mean the most to the 2024 NCSS Teacher of the Year and inspires her to keep going.

“When they reach their goals, I am just as excited as they are. I love being able to help them reach their goals. And, even after they leave us, having those connections still and hearing from them and seeing what they have going on in their lives,” Gunter said. “I think that’s the most rewarding part and the reason I want to be a teacher and I look forward to coming to work everyday.”



