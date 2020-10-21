State economic education group honors Newton fifth-grade teacher

The Georgia Council on Economic Education (GCEE) has named a Newton County School System educator as its “Featured Teacher” for the month of October.

Lonnie Wonnum, a fifth-grade teacher at Livingston Elementary School in Covington, is being recognized for his efforts to make economics and personal finance interesting subjects to study by connecting what he teaches in his classroom to the daily lives of his students.

The “Featured Teacher” is a monthly program at GCEE designed to spotlight and recognize those teachers who are using interactive and creative methods to teach economics and personal finance to their students. Winning teachers receive a $50 Amazon gift card and signed certificate to recognize their outstanding work.

“This recognition is our way of showcasing outstanding teachers who are making a tremendous difference in the lives of students by teaching economics and personal finance concepts in exciting and effective ways,” says Mike Raymer, GCEE’s Executive Director. “We know that by recognizing these professionals we are encouraging them and inspiring others.”

Wonnum said, “Being recognized as the Featured Teacher for the month of October is a privilege and an honor.“

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have been selected for this recognition. It means so much to me that the work that I am so passionate about resonates with others.

"I appreciate the legwork that the partners of GCEE continue to do to make teaching these standards interesting for our students. The GCEE workshops often provide the edge I need with engaging activities. We all know that learning can be mundane, but it is my hope that my students become life-long learners of economics and finance because of how they are taught in my class.

"I will continue my efforts to engage my students and look forward to participating in future workshops.”

The Georgia Council on Economic Education helps K-12 teachers in Georgia’s public and independent schools teach economics. Through classroom materials, teacher workshops and special programs like the Stock Market Game, the Georgia Council helps students leave school prepared for their economic roles as productive workers, informed consumers and savers, involved citizens and lifelong decision makers in a globally interdependent world. Visit http://www.gcee.org for more information.