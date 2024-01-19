Several Newton County residents graduate from college

NEWTON COUNTY – A number of students from the Newton County area graduated from colleges all across the nation over the last few months.
In total, 36 students from the Newton County area received their degrees following the Fall 2023 semester.
Georgia Southwestern State University
Josiah Webb of Covington
Sharon Everett of Oxford
Krissie McCampbell of Covington
Kristen Kennedy of Oxford
Piedmont University
Katlyn Doster of Social Circle
Alyssa Waddell of Mansfield
University of Georgia
Jacob Allen of Oxford
Brendan Amman of Covington
Bryson Braswell of Oxford
Savannah Camp of Covington
Eleisha Cazaubon of Covington
Ansley Daniel of Covington
Daniel Fry of Covington
Amira Hernandez of Oxford
Liping Jackson of Social Circle
Avery Kerlin of Covington
Denese Lawrence of Covington
Emily Lent of Oxford
Kimberly Mathews of Covington
Nala McCamy of Covington
Audrey McNew of Mansfield
Aliyah Momin of Covington
Grace Radovich of Covington
Chandler Spivey of Oxford
Grace Walden of Oxford
Payton Wallace of Covington
Ludie Williams of Newborn
University of North Georgia
Sarah Bishop of Covington
Madeline Huff of Covington
Leah Jackson of Covington
Juleigh Lynn of Covington
Rachel Norton of Covington
Morgan Parker of Social Circle
Catelyn Perry of Covington
Hannah Potts of Covington
Cayci Schell of Social Circle