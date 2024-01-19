By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Several Newton County residents graduate from college
Education

NEWTON COUNTY – A number of students from the Newton County area graduated from colleges all across the nation over the last few months. 

In total, 36 students from the Newton County area received their degrees following the Fall 2023 semester.

Georgia Southwestern State University

  • Josiah Webb of Covington

  • Sharon Everett of Oxford

  • Krissie McCampbell of Covington

  • Kristen Kennedy of Oxford

Piedmont University

  • Katlyn Doster of Social Circle

  • Alyssa Waddell of Mansfield

University of Georgia

  • Jacob Allen of Oxford 

  • Brendan Amman of Covington 

  • Bryson Braswell of Oxford 

  • Savannah Camp of Covington 

  • Eleisha Cazaubon of Covington 

  • Ansley Daniel of Covington 

  • Daniel Fry of Covington 

  • Amira Hernandez of Oxford 

  • Liping Jackson of Social Circle

  • Avery Kerlin of Covington 

  • Denese Lawrence of Covington 

  • Emily Lent of Oxford 

  • Kimberly Mathews of Covington 

  • Nala McCamy of Covington 

  • Audrey McNew of Mansfield 

  • Aliyah Momin of Covington 

  • Grace Radovich of Covington 

  • Chandler Spivey of Oxford 

  • Grace Walden of Oxford 

  • Payton Wallace of Covington 

  • Ludie Williams of Newborn

University of North Georgia

  • Sarah Bishop of Covington

  • Madeline Huff of Covington

  • Leah Jackson of Covington

  • Juleigh Lynn of Covington

  • Rachel Norton of Covington

  • Morgan Parker of Social Circle

  • Catelyn Perry of Covington

  • Hannah Potts of Covington

  • Cayci Schell of Social Circle