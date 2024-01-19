Several Newton County residents graduate from college

NEWTON COUNTY – A number of students from the Newton County area graduated from colleges all across the nation over the last few months.

In total, 36 students from the Newton County area received their degrees following the Fall 2023 semester.

Georgia Southwestern State University

Josiah Webb of Covington

Sharon Everett of Oxford

Krissie McCampbell of Covington

Kristen Kennedy of Oxford

Piedmont University

Katlyn Doster of Social Circle

Alyssa Waddell of Mansfield

University of Georgia

Jacob Allen of Oxford

Brendan Amman of Covington

Bryson Braswell of Oxford

Savannah Camp of Covington

Eleisha Cazaubon of Covington

Ansley Daniel of Covington

Daniel Fry of Covington

Amira Hernandez of Oxford

Liping Jackson of Social Circle

Avery Kerlin of Covington

Denese Lawrence of Covington

Emily Lent of Oxford

Kimberly Mathews of Covington

Nala McCamy of Covington

Audrey McNew of Mansfield

Aliyah Momin of Covington

Grace Radovich of Covington

Chandler Spivey of Oxford

Grace Walden of Oxford

Payton Wallace of Covington

Ludie Williams of Newborn

University of North Georgia