Seven Newton County students to attend Governor’s Honors Program

COVINGTON, Ga. — Seven Newton County School System (NCSS) high school students have been named finalists for the 2022 Governor’s Honors Program (GHP), system officials announced.

The seven NCSS finalists who have been selected to attend the 2022 Governor’s Honors Program are:

• Mason Sorrow, Eastside High and Newton College & Career Academy, sophomore, subject area: Agricultural Research, Biotechnology, and Science.

• Dhakiya Knight, Newton High & NCCA STEM Institute, junior, subject area: Communicative Arts.

• Kendall Hawley, Newton High, sophomore, subject area: Communicative Arts.

• Emma Grace Lumpkin, Eastside High & NCCA STEM Institute, sophomore, subject area: Mathematics.

• Natalie Henderson, Alcovy High & NCCA STEM Institute, junior, subject area: Mathematics.

• Breanna Epps, Eastside High, sophomore, subject area: World Languages-Latin.

• Colin McGowan, Eastside High, sophomore, subject area: World Languages-Latin.

The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program.

The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom. It is designed to provide students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders.

GHP is held in mid-summer (mid-June to mid-July) as a residential educational experience on a college or university campus. This year’s program will be hosted by Berry College in Rome, Georgia from June 19-July 16, 2022.

Students will attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and then participate in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening. Meals and rooms are provided by the program.

Students interested in attending must participate in a series of interviews and should be able to speak eloquently and in great detail about the subject they choose. They are students who desire to work with their subject outside of school and go above and beyond.

Students may be nominated in Communicative Arts (ELA), all the Foreign Languages, Math, Science, Social Studies, Dance, Music, Theater, Visual Arts, Engineering, and Agriscience.

“Congratulations to each of our seven Governor’s Honors Finalists on a job well-done,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System.

“Governor’s Honors is a very prestigious program and earning admission is no easy task. These students were up to the challenge and did extraordinarily well in the district and state interviews. I know they will enjoy their time at Governor’s Honors as they will have the unique opportunity to study their disciplines more closely with other finalists from around the state.

“These students represented their schools and the district well and I am so proud of them for this incredible accomplishment. I know their parents and teachers are equally as proud!”