Sauls named principal of East Newton Elementary for 2023-24 school year

— East Newton Elementary School will welcome a new principal for the 2023-2024 school year when Teresa Sauls officially takes the helm July 1.

Sauls, who is assistant principal at Mansfield Elementary, will replace Melissa Daniell following Daniell's retirement effective the end of the current school year.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the teachers, staff, students, and families of East Newton Elementary School,” said Sauls. “I am especially thankful for the many teachers and administrators who have influenced and impacted my career in such a positive way, and I look forward to supporting and continuing the school culture that has been established by Ms. Daniell, Dr. Geri Hawkins, and the East Newton Elementary School staff.”

Sauls noted she was excited to meet her new school family.

“I am eager to meet with and get to know the East Newton family,” she said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with staff, students, and parents to continue and further enhance the quality of educational excellence and positive learning environment that they are used to.”

She added, “My goals for East Newton will be to continue the tradition of excellence in learning, to provide a safe learning environment for students to be successful, and to support our staff as they act in the best interests of the children. I will strive to maintain the professional and caring environment that this staff is known for.”

Sauls earned both a Bachelor of Arts with a double major in English and Sociology and a Master of Science in Education in Secondary Education with a concentration in Language Arts from Jacksonville State University in Alabama. In 2006, she added an Education Specialist degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee.

She began her career in education as an English literature teacher at Newnan High School in 1996. Later that same year Sauls joined the Newton County School System team as an English/Language Arts and Reading teacher at Cousins Middle School.

She later taught American Literature and World Literature at Alcovy High School before accepting the position as a graduation coach at Indian Creek Middle School.

In 2010, Sauls was promoted to the assistant principal position at the former Clements Theme School. She also served as an assistant principal at West Newton Elementary School for six years before transferring to the assistant principal position at Mansfield Elementary School in 2016.

“My Mansfield family will be missed as they are special to me for so many reasons,” said Sauls. “Their dedication and commitment to students is exemplary. The support and encouragement they give me has enriched my life, and for that I am grateful.”

Newton County School Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said, “Ms. Sauls has been a member of the Newton County School System team for many years now and is a highly respected and admired educator in our district.

“As such, I am very confident that Ms. Sauls will experience a smooth transition to the East Newton Elementary School family and will continue the culture of high expectations at the school. I am sure her knowledge, care and commitment will lead to continued student and staff success.”