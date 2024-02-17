Piedmont Academy celebrates 100th day of school

MONTICELLO, Ga. — Piedmont Academy celebrated its 100th day of school on Feb. 8.

Students donned "whimsical" costumes resembling centenarians and adorned shirts bedecked with 100 assorted items. Per a Piedmont Academy press release, the day ignited laughter and creativity throughout the campus.

Also a part of the day was when students engaged in many activities — from STEM challenges to exercises.

“Students reveled in the spirit of learning and fun,” the press release stated.

Amid the celebration, students embarked on quests to collect 100 articles while conjuring snacks brimming with 100 ingredients.

“This milestone marked 100 days of academic growth and epitomized the boundless enthusiasm and zest for learning that defines the school community,” the press release stated.