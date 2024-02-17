Peachtree Academy Middle School Theatre receives 'excellent' rating at GAPPS 2A One-Act Festival

COVINGTON, Ga. — Peachtree Academy Middle School Theatre stole the spotlight at the GAPPS 2A One-Act Festival, held at The Plaza Arts Center in Eatonton, Georgia. Their performance left the audience spellbound, and the judges bestowed upon them the highest ranking: “Excellent."



The cast and crew poured their hearts into this production, which paid off. Individual awards:

Addison Brown, portraying the enigmatic Morticia, dazzled the audience with her haunting presence. Her performance was nothing short of mesmerizing.

Lexi Eurton breathed life into the character of Alice Beineke, capturing hearts with her wit and charm.

Nylah Irving, as the captivating Wednesday Addams, held the audience spellbound. Her portrayal was both eerie and endearing.

"Our hearts swell with pride for the entire cast and crew," a press release stated. "This show transcended mere entertainment; it pushed boundaries, tested limits, stirred emotions, and left an indelible mark on all of us."

Dance/Theatre Director, Rashawed Ford expressed his admiration.

“Our students’ dedication and talent continue to amaze me," Ford said. "They’ve truly raised the bar for excellence.”

The Peachtree Academy community awaits their next performance. The public show dates are Feb. 22 and 23, March 2 at 7 p.m. at Peachtree Academy's Covington campus located at 14101 Hwy. 278, Covington, GA 30014. To purchase tickets go to peachtreefinearts.ticketleap.com.