Next Steps Foundation to offer ‘Empowering Parents’ Webinar on Jan. 23





Navigating the high school career path both during and after high school can feel scary or overwhelming to make informed decisions. The numerous choices (college, military, straight to work, trade school training) and costs associated with those choices are what students—and their parents need to know—now.

Newton County School System (NCSS) has just the answer. The district has partnered with the Next Steps Foundation to offer a free webinar, “Empowering Parents” to provide helpful information to educate NCSS parents on how to advise and prepare their students for life after high school. This valuable webinar is sponsored by the Mechanical Contractors Association of Georgia (MCAG), the Atlanta Electrical Contractors Association (AECA), Atlanta Gas Light and the Technical College System of Georgia.

According to Dr. John Pritchett, NCSS College and Career Workforce Development Specialist, students and their parents are invited to attend this interactive and informative webinar on Tuesday, January 23 from 6-7:30 p.m.

“The webinar will last roughly 35 minutes,” Pritchett said. “Attendees will hear valuable career information and then be able to meet with regional and local actively hiring employers in separate breakout rooms, where they can provide additional and specific information. In addition to the local employers such as MCAG, AECA, Atlanta Gas Light, and local industry that have been invited, students and their parents will have the opportunity to meet online with education, military, and apprenticeship representatives.”

Although the webinar is free of charge, Pritchett noted students and parents must register in advance to participate. Those interested may register at the link below:

https://www.airmeet.com/e/18c77880-fa65-11ed-99f8-8b2953abd7fa

“We encourage all high school students and their parents to attend this webinar,” Pritchett said. “This is a great opportunity for them to learn about the many options to consider both during and after high school. Plus, they get the opportunity to connect with actively hiring companies offering great opportunities in Newton County and the metro region of Georgia.”