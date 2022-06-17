Newton’s Henderson-Baker to lead Georgia School Board Association

SAVANNAH, Ga. —Shakila Henderson-Baker, who represents District 3 on the Newton County Schools Board of Education, has been appointed president of the Georgia School Board Association Board of Directors.

Her appointment was made official June 10 when representatives from school boards across the state met for the GSBA Summer Conference in Savannah.

After serving the previous year as president-elect, Henderson-Baker will move into the role of president and serve from July 1 to June 30, 2023.

Other officers appointed include:

• Coleman Landers, Walton County Schools Chairman, will serve as President-elect for July 1 – June 30, 2023.

• John Jackson, Baldwin County Schools, will serve as Vice President for July 1- June 30, 2023.

• Ron Hopkins, Jefferson City Schools, is completing his first year of a three-year term as GSBA Treasurer. (GSBA Treasurer is a three-year term rather than one.)

• Bryan Preston, Coffee County Schools, becomes the immediate past president for July 1 – June 30, 2023.

The GSBA holds a summer conference annually for training and sharing best practices, to approve the legislative positions of the association, and to elect GSBA’s 2022-2023 officers during the annual Delegate Assembly.

GSBA offered three pre-conference workshops that allowed board members to complete training hours: Best Practices, Board & Superintendent Relations, and the Policy Workshop.

Henderson-Baker a Covington native, began her first term on the Newton County school board in 2011. She graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Fort Valley State University and holds a master’s degree in Psychology and Counseling from Troy University.