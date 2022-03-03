Newton schools announce Young Georgia Authors Competition winners

Newton County School System (NCSS) recently announced the grade-level winners of the 2022 District Young Georgia Authors Competition.

Newton County Schools’ grade-level winners are:

• Kindergarten, Mansfield Elementary, Riley Almond, "The Little Cat"

• First, Newton County Theme Schoo, Aaron Martin, "Sky Diving"

• Second, Middle Ridge Elementary, Brooklyn Williams, "The Magic Night"

• Third, Middle Ridge Elementary, Catalina Lopez, "The Shape Shifting Wolves"

• Fourth, Newton County Theme School, Cooper Nash, "A Great Day"

• Fifth, Oak Hill Elementary, Jackson Wright, "Missing in the Jungle"

• Sixth, Cousins Middl, James Tyler Fuqua, Robotics: "The Best Year I Could Ask For"

• Seventh, Newton County Theme School, Ayanna Knights, "No Way to Die"

• Eighth, Clements Middle, Tamia Ward, "The Divine"

• Ninth, Eastside High, Johnna Davis, "Lost & Found"

• 10th, Newton High, Kennedi Leary, "Letter to Elie Wiesel"

• 11th, Eastside High, Sophie Sara Helena Morton, "Disease of Mind"

• 12th, Eastside High, Caroline Meakins, "Prepossessing"

NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said, “Congratulations to each of the winners in the Young Georgia Authors contest."

“Writing skills are crucial, as the ability to write well can be the ticket to better grades and greater academic achievement," Fuhrey said.

"In addition, the ability to write well will be a key asset once students enter the workforce and begin their career progression.

"I commend these students for a job well done. Our school district definitely has some very talented writers and I wish them well in the next phase of competition,” Fuhrey said.

Unlike many writing competitions, Young Georgia Authors does not provide a prompt to which students must respond or provide any other boundaries to their genre choice or creativity beyond a 1,900-word maximum length, a news release stated.

NCSS Elementary Schools Coordinator Karen Dozier said entries may include short stories, poetry, essays, journalism, academic research reports, personal narratives, and any other original student writing.

She noted that judges looked for expression of ideas, language use, and unique perspective and voice.

All district winners will now have their written work forwarded for consideration in the regional Young Georgia Authors Competition.