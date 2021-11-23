Newton resident Teasley named president of college Ambassadors

TIFTON, Ga. — Covington resident Ava Jane Teasley has been named president of the ABAC Ambassadors at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Teasley, a senior agricultural communication major from Covington, will lead the group which assists the offices of the president, marketing and communications and admissions by representing and promoting the college at a variety of community and college events, ABAC announced recently.

"They work to maintain positive relationships between students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community," a news release stated.

Teasley is a graduate of Eastside High School. The Covington News recognized her for as a 2020 Visions winner for her work in the community.

She also made history in 2018 by being among two Newton County residents elected as statewide FFA officers in the same year for the first time.

Teasley and Dos Harper were elected as vice presidents at the 90th Georgia FFA Convention in Macon in 2018. Harper later served as National FFA President.

Joining Teasley as Ambassadors members are Cydney Slapa, a junior agriculture major from Deltona, Fla.; Elijah Alford, a sophomore fine arts major from Ashburn; Austin Anderson, a sophomore business major from Colquitt; and Caleb Bagley, a junior rural community development major from Denton, as members of the Ambassadors.

Other members include Rieley Beauchamp, a sophomore agricultural communication major from Chiefland, Fla.; Raegan Clack, a junior nursing major from Leesburg; Annie Bradley, a freshman agricultural education major from Franklin; Bryce Roland, a junior agricultural communication major from Perry; Caroline Sullivan, a junior biology major from Tifton; and Thu Hong Bui, a senior biology major from Arlington.

Lexi Cendrick, a sophomore agricultural education major from LaGrange; Mattie Anne Davis, a junior agricultural education major from Hoboken; Lizzy Parks, a junior agricultural communication major from Cochran; Colton Peacock, a sophomore agricultural education major from Ludowici; Emily Rittenhouse, a senior agribusiness major from Blairsville;

Officers other than Teasley include Clack as vice president; Sullivan as secretary; and Bradley as the historian for the Ambassadors.

Through a process involving application, letters of recommendation, and interviews, college administrators choose students whom they believe to be motivated and who show leadership potential to serve as Ambassadors.

To continue in the organization, students must maintain at least a 2.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale and commit at least 35 hours per semester to their service as Ambassadors.