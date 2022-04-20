Newton County schools set kindergarten registration dates

COVINGTON, Ga. -- Newton County School System will conduct online and in-person Kindergarten Round-Up for the 2022-2023 school year during the week of May 4-6.

Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2022, to register for the upcoming school year.

Children currently enrolled in Newton County School System’s Pre-K program do not need to participate in the Kindergarten Round-Up registration process.

In addition to the online registration, individual schools will offer in-person registration by appointment only as follows:

• May 4-6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• May 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

At the time of registration, parents must provide their child’s Social Security card, certified birth certificate, Immunization Record Form #3231, and Eye, Ear, Dental (EED) and Nutritional Screening Form #3300.

If there is no Social Security card, a waiver may be signed at the time of registration. Forms #3231 and #3300 should be obtained from the child’s physician or the Newton County Health Department.

Parents must also provide two proofs of residence as follows — one from each of the two categories below:

• Category 1: Utility bill with name and address (only garbage, electric, water, or gas will be accepted.)

AND

• Category 2: Current lease agreement, rental agreement or mortgage statement from the purchase of a home.

Should the child not live with one or both parents, guardianship or custody documents will be required.

Whether online or in-person by appointment, parents should register their students at the school they are zoned to attend.

To register a student during the Kindergarten Roundup Window, use the school system's Infinite Campus Online Registration Application at the following link: https://campus.newton.k12.ga.us/campus/OLRLogin/newton.

For more information, call 770-787-1330, extension 1268; or visit www.newtoncountyschools.org.